No. 24 Kentucky's potent running game faces struggling South Carolina

For the first time since October 2023, Kentucky finds itself ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

To stay there, the No. 24 Wildcats must take care of business when they face South Carolina in Southeastern Conference action on Saturday afternoon in Columbia, S.C.

Kentucky (3-1, 1-1 SEC) jumped into the rankings after winning two straight games -- a 31-21 road victory over then-No. 9 Texas A&M on Sept. 19 and a 45-21 home win over South Alabama last Saturday.

Kentucky's ground game led the charge against South Alabama.

The Wildcats piled up 390 yards and five touchdowns on the ground as they scored the final 31 points after falling behind 21-14 late in the second quarter. Kentucky finished with 567 total yards, its most against an FBS opponent since 2021.

Texas transfer CJ Baxter rushed for a career-high 149 yards and a touchdown while Jason Patterson added 137 yards and three scores. Jovantae Barnes chipped in 100 yards and a touchdown in just eight carries as Kentucky had three 100-yard rushers in the same game for just the second time.

Quarterback Kenny Minchey also continued his efficient start to the season. Against Texas A&M, Minchey completed 14 of 18 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Against South Alabama, he hit 19 of 25 passes for 177 yards and a score. He owns eight touchdown passes versus one interception for the year.

Kentucky coach Will Stein isn't putting much stock into his team's new ranking.

"What's going to mean more to me is how we play this Saturday in Columbia and continuing to improve," Stein said Tuesday. "That's the sign to me of a good football program, good football team. Do you get better each week?"

South Carolina (2-2, 0-2) returns home trying to bounce back after consecutive SEC losses.

The Gamecocks fell 49-18 at then-No. 8 Alabama on Saturday, but provided some bright spots by finishing with 419 total yards.

Matt Fuller rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers threw for 185 yards and a score while adding 72 yards on the ground.

South Carolina will be without defensive end Dylan Stewart after he was suspended following an incident during the Alabama game.

The SEC announced Monday that Stewart, named a preseason All-American by multiple media outlets, will serve a one-game suspension for egregious contact with an Alabama player. The punishment followed an indefinite suspension issued by South Carolina coach Shane Beamer.

"We have an accountability level that is demanding regardless of who you are," Beamer said Tuesday. "It can't be a pick-and-choose situation, and I conveyed that to Dylan. Saturday night was not acceptable, but he is a good kid and we are trying to help him."

Stewart has 23.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and six forced fumbles in 26 games with South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have dropped seven straight SEC games dating back to last season. Their last league win came last Sept. 27, 2025, when they routed Kentucky 35-13 in Columbia. South Carolina has won four straight against Kentucky and leads the all-time series 22-13-1.