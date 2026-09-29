Oregon QB Dante Moore vows to 'be back soon' after concussion

Concussed Oregon quarterback Dante Moore posted an upbeat message to social media on Monday, vowing to "be back soon."

Moore scrambled for a gain in the second quarter on Saturday, then slid to the turf before enduring a hit to the head from Southern California linebacker Desman Stephens II. Moore was down on the field a long time before he was stretchered off and taken to a hospital.

CT scans and an MRI showed no other issues aside from the concussion, Oregon coach Dan Lanning announced Sunday.

The officiating crew issued Stephens a targeting penalty and ejected him from the game, which the Ducks won 41-27. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley announced a day later that Stephens was suspended for the team's upcoming game against Washington.

Moore wrote on Instagram, "To my team, the community, and to the World, thank you. These past 2 days have been very difficult, but through all of your prayers I have made progress. There's times I question myself and the Lord and say Why now? but I quickly remember Jeremiah 29:11: 'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the LORD, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.' I can only worry about today, and making sure I give today it's (sic) full attention. I'll be back soon. Go Ducks!"

Lanning said of Stephens' hit on Moore, "It's a disgusting play. We don't want to see it happen. It's disappointing that it happened. I'm praying that our player's healthy, and I'm praying that their player can learn from that situation."

As for when Moore might return, Lanning said, "Every concussion is different and we are going to move forward with an abundance of caution to ensure we make the best decisions for Dante and his future."

Moore, a senior, is in his second season as Oregon's starter. Through four games this season, he has completed 69 of 99 passes for 926 yards and nine touchdowns with no interceptions.

In 2025-26, he connected on 71.8% of his passes for 3,565 yards, 30 TDs and 10 interceptions while leading the Ducks to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Dylan Raiola, a Nebraska transfer, took over for Moore on Saturday and went 8-for-10 for 77 yards against the Trojans.

The 15th-ranked Ducks (3-1) have a week off before playing host to 23rd-ranked UCLA (4-0) on Oct. 10.