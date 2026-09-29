QBs in the spotlight as Vanderbilt visits No. 2 Georgia

There haven't been many notable games for Vanderbilt against Georgia since Kirby Smart took over as the Bulldogs' head coach before the 2016 season.

Ahead of the visit by Vanderbilt to Athens, Ga., on Saturday afternoon to take on No. 2 Georgia, the quarterback position on both sides will provide plenty of storylines.

On the eve of the early signing period last December, five-star quarterback Jared Curtis flipped his commitment from the Bulldogs to the Commodores in a surprise that helped signify Vanderbilt's rise from the Southeastern Conference basement.

On Saturday, Curtis will oppose Smart and some familiar faces for the first time.

Georgia (4-0, 2-0) hasn't played a game closer than 28 points this season and is more than a three-touchdown favorite against the Commodores. However, Smart is well aware of what his team will face under center on Saturday.

"Tremendous talent. Better athletically than people give him credit for," Smart said of Curtis. "He's strong, quick, powerful. Everything everyone thought about him is true. ... Nobody is committed until they're signed. At the end of the day, they're not bound to you unless they sign something or enroll."

For now, there's nothing wrong with what Georgia has at quarterback. Senior Gunner Stockton leads the conference with a 74.3% completion rate and has thrown for 10 touchdowns and 754 yards through four games, with only one interception.

Georgia was without veteran running back Nate Frazier in a 41-13 dismantling of Oklahoma last week, as the junior missed the game due to a rib injury. With Frazier's availability for Saturday still uncertain, reserve Dwight Phillips Jr. might be called upon to shoulder more of the load.

"Last year he flashed and had some really good plays, and he's gotten some opportunities when guys have been dinged up," Smart said of Phillips, who had 84 rushing yards and a touchdown against Oklahoma. "He has an elite trait, which is speed. But he's one of the more consistent guys in the room in terms of work ethic."

Vanderbilt (3-1, 0-1) hasn't beaten Georgia since Smart's first season in 2016. More importantly, Bulldogs head coach Clark Lea will see how his group responds to its first loss of the year.

"This week is going to be about playing the best possible version of Vanderbilt football. That's it." said Lea, whose team lost 21-15 to host Auburn last week. "If we can do that, we have a chance to put pressure on them and have a chance to win a game on the road against a really good opponent."

Curtis has thrown for 746 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions, and he has rushed for two scores across his first four career starts. Lea thinks his 19-year-old quarterback will be up to the challenge on Saturday.

"This kid is mentally tough. He's physically tough, and he's emotionally connected," Lea said. "What I'm excited about is that every week not only is he growing and developing, but I think our system is growing and developing."