Report: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels might need offseason surgery

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels might need surgery on his dislocated left elbow but will delay any procedure until the offseason, ESPN reported Tuesday.

According to the report, Daniels will return as soon as possible this season but might need a procedure to repair the injury once the season ends.

Daniels, 25, left the Commanders' Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys after his gruesome injury on the final play of the first half when he planted his left arm on the ground and his elbow buckled.

Daniels missed Washington's Week 3 victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and also will sit out the team's Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at London on Sunday.

Commanders general manager Adam Peters said Friday that surgery was not in play for Daniels and he would not be placed on injured reserve. Later reports said Daniels was week-to-week.

It was the second elbow dislocation in 10 months for Daniels. He dislocated the same elbow in a 38-14 home loss to the Seahawks during Week 9 last season. He missed three games before returning with a protective brace in Week 14, only to aggravate the injury and miss the remainder of the season.

Marcus Mariota will get another start on Sunday in Daniels' place. He guided the Commanders (1-2) to a 33-31 victory over the Seahawks last weekend by completing 19 of 31 passes for 183 yards with three touchdowns.

Daniels has completed 56.9% of his passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns this season. He also has rushed for 100 yards on 12 carries.