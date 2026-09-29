Report: Panthers G Damien Lewis (elbow) to miss time

Carolina Panthers starting left guard Damien Lewis will sit out a few weeks with a UCL injury in his elbow, NFL Network reported on Tuesday.

Lewis will miss Sunday night's game against the visiting Detroit Lions. Carolina (1-2) will then enter its bye week before returning to visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 18.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said the bye would be taken into consideration when it comes to Lewis' return to action.

Lewis was injured during the first half of Sunday's 21-18 road loss to the Cleveland Browns. He returned in the third quarter and was able to finish the game.

Lewis, 29, has started all three games this season and all 96 in which he played since being selected by Seattle in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU. He spent the first four seasons with the Seahawks (2020-23) before joining the Panthers in free agency in 2024.