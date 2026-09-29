Reports: Bucs WR Jalen McMillan (knee) out 6-8 weeks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan is expected to be sidelined six to eight weeks with a PCL injury, multiple media outlets reported.

McMillan re-injured his left knee during the Buccaneers' 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. He initially sustained the injury over the summer.

McMillan, 24, did not record a catch in two games this season for Tampa Bay, which hasn't gotten much from its passing game and now must deal with quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) being sidelined for at least three weeks.

Emeka Egbuka leads the Buccaneers in catches (13) and receiving yards (141). He has one of the two touchdown receptions for Tampa Bay (0-3), which hosts the Green Bay Packers (1-2) on Sunday.

McMillan made a big impact during his rookie season in 2024 after fellow wideout Chris Godwin was lost for the campaign in October. McMillan had seven touchdown receptions in the final five games that year and totaled 37 catches for 461 yards and eight TDs in 13 games (12 starts).

He played in only four games last season after injuring his neck while making a catch in a preseason game.

McMillan has totaled 49 receptions for 639 yards and eight touchdowns in 19 career games (14 starts) since being selected by the Buccaneers in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Washington.