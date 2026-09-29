Reports: Giants releasing WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The New York Giants are releasing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after three games and zero catches, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

Beckham, 33, played only 20 snaps on offense and received just one target, which came during Sunday's 12-7 victory against the Tennessee Titans in East Rutherford, N.J.

After not playing in the NFL last season, the popular "OBJ" made the Giants' initial 53-man roster out of training camp but was unable to make an impact in his second tenure with the franchise.

The Giants selected Beckham with the 12th overall pick out of LSU in 2014, and he became one of the league's most productive receivers almost immediately.

He was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014, made three straight Pro Bowls and totaled 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns over five seasons with New York before being traded to the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2019 campaign.

He later played for the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins, winning Super Bowl LVI with the Rams. He has 575 catches for 7,987 yards and 59 TDs in 122 career games (97 starts).