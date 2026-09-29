Visit to TCU is next hurdle for No. 10 BYU to keep unbeaten streak

No. 10 BYU is looking to start 4-0 in three consecutive seasons for the first time in program history when it visits TCU on Saturday in Big 12 play at Fort Worth, Texas.

The Cougars (3-0, 1-0 Big 12) are fresh after having a bye week as they search for the fifth 4-0 start in coach Kalani Sitake's 11 seasons.

Though they didn't play last week, BYU dropped one spot in the rankings despite outscoring its first three opponents by an average of 28.3 points. Sitake wasn't the least bit concerned.

"I didn't worry about that stuff before, and I don't worry about it after the bye, either," Sitake said. "I'm more focused on trying to get our team to be at their best right now."

BYU controlled host Colorado State 41-23 in its last outing on Sept. 19.

Quarterback Bear Bachmeier passed for a season-high 227 yards against the Rams but failed to throw a touchdown pass after tossing three in each of the first two games.

Star running back LJ Martin recorded a season-best 176 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries. Last season, he rushed for 1,305 yards while winning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Last season, BYU routed visiting TCU 44-13 as Bachmeier passed for 296 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 59 yards and another score.

That victory ended TCU's five-game winning streak in the series. Sitake hasn't forgotten BYU's last visit to Fort Worth when the Cougars were mauled 44-11 in 2023.

"The last time we went out to TCU, it didn't work out in our favor, and it was a bad experience," Sitake said.

The Horned Frogs (2-2, 0-1) are coming off a lackluster 21-13 road loss to UCF.

TCU committed four turnovers. Quarterback Jaden Craig was intercepted twice and receiver Ed Small lost two fumbles after catches.

The overall effort was bothersome to coach Sonny Dykes, and he said his squad played "undisciplined football."

"We obviously are evaluating every aspect of our program to figure out why we aren't playing as well as we need to play to win games," Dykes said.

Craig, a transfer from Harvard, passed for 310 yards for his third consecutive 300-yard game. He has thrown for 1,213 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

"I think he's really elusive," Cougars linebacker Cade Uluave said of Craig. "He can run, scramble out of the pocket and he makes some good throws. We're going to have to be solid on defense across the board."

Wideout Jordan Dwyer (foot) was back on the field and had five receptions for 100 yards.

Jeremy Payne has a team-best 355 rushing yards this season but had a season-low 48 against UCF.

Dykes said the team's confidence level isn't where it needs to be.

"That, to me, has been a little bit of an issue," Dykes said. "We were a little shaken after Week 1 (a 15-10 loss to North Carolina) because we all felt we were prepared and were going to play really well and we didn't in that game."

However, Sitake remains concerned about what could occur this Saturday in Fort Worth.

"They're full of great athletes. That's usually what TCU has, a lot of size and athletic ability," Sitake said. "You can see the talent that's on their team. You can see the reason why they were able to move the ball offensively. I think what hurt them last week was turnovers."