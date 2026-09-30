Chiefs LT Josh Simmons (back) is 'getting better'

Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Josh Simmons could miss his fourth straight game with a bulging disc in his lower back.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters that the 2025 first-round draft pick will not practice on Wednesday.

Reid added that the Chiefs (3-0) did not place Simmons, 23, on injured reserve because of an unclear recovery timeline.

"The positive is he's here and he's getting better," Reid said, per ESPN. "I think we're heading in the right direction here."

Undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson is in line to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Raiders (3-0) in Las Vegas.

Selected with the 32nd pick in 2025 out of Ohio State, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound Simmons made eight starts last season.