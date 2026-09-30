Falcons agree to 4-year, $78M deal with Gervon Dexter Sr.

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a four-year extension with defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr.

The deal is worth $78 million with $46.5 million guaranteed, according to reports.

Atlanta obtained the fourth-year pro from the Chicago Bears in August for defensive back Clark Phillips III and a 2027 fifth-round draft pick.

"Gervon is a young, ascending talent whose power, disruption and impact along the defensive line are difficult to find," Falcons first-year general manager Ian Cunningham said. "What's been just as impressive is the growth he's shown off the field as a man and a father.

"His passion for the game and commitment to his teammates are qualities we value highly, and we're excited to keep him as an important part of our defense moving forward."

Dexter has seven tackles and 0.5 sacks through Atlanta's first three games.

In his Chicago tenure, Dexter had 115 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 42 quarterback hits and four fumble recoveries in 49 games (33 starts).

Dexter, who turns 25 on Oct. 5, was a second-round pick (53 overall) in the 2023 draft. Cunningham was Chicago's assistant general manager at the time.