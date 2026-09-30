Jameis Winston invites J.J. McCarthy to workout routine: 'He's a good kid'

Jameis Winston is so comfortable with the New York Giants acquiring J.J. McCarthy in a trade this week that the veteran quarterback invited the young signal-caller to join his workout routine.

"Hey man, tell you what, if he's attracted to it, I'm open," Winston told the media Wednesday. "I'm open. What I want for myself, I want for everyone. So, if he wants to join the routine, he's definitely welcome."

Winston, 32, also has the backing of coach John Harbaugh to remain the Giants' starter, as he has been since the Sept. 21 season-ending injury to Jaxson Dart, despite less-than-ideal performances.

"Jameis will be our starter, for sure," Harbaugh said earlier this week. "And he's going to play a winning football game. I know that. I have complete confidence that Jameis is going to play a great football game on Sunday, and that our guys are going to play great around him."

Winston even pointed out that he and McCarthy both won national titles and have played for a Harbaugh, with McCarthy winning the College Football Playoff in the 2023 season at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh.

"I think he's a good kid," Winston said of the 23-year-old McCarthy, who participated in his first practice with the Giants (2-1) on Wednesday. "He's curious. He wants to be great. I think anybody that gets the opportunity to come to a new organization with a fresh start wants to make an impact."

Asked whether he felt challenged by the arrival of McCarthy, Winston offered a positive spin amid preparations for Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals (1-2).

"I feel challenged to get better every single day," he said. "I just think that's the makeup of who I am as a person. Always looking for ways to build on the positives and eliminate the negatives. ... No matter the circumstances, condition or facts, my mind is on what my heart desires, and that's to be a Super Bowl-winning quarterback."