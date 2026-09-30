Nebraska eager to continue fast start vs. sliding Maryland

Teams headed in opposite directions will clash on Saturday afternoon when Nebraska faces Maryland in a Big Ten Conference game in Lincoln, Neb.

The Cornhuskers are 4-0 for the first time since 2016, winning by an average of 30.5 points a game. That includes a 31-13 win at Michigan State last week for their first victory in a Big Ten opener since 2019.

Nebraska has been particularly dominant in the final period this season, outscoring opponents 59-15.

"It doesn't matter what the score is," coach Matt Rhule said. "Why would the score ever affect how you play? As we've tried to grow what we're doing, we've tried to get them out of all that and just attack, attack, attack."

Maryland (2-2, 0-1) has dropped two games in a row, both at home. The most recent loss was 54-3 last weekend to UCLA, the Terrapins' biggest margin of defeat since 2019.

On the proverbial hot seat entering the season, Maryland coach Mike Locksley is just 39-51 during his nine seasons at the school. Last year's Terps squad began 4-0 before dropping its final eight games.

"I understand the frustration our fans have," Locksley said. "We know that the only way to fix is to play better. The way you get off the mat is you get up."

Nebraska is one of four Big Ten teams that is rushing and throwing for an average of more than 200 yards per game, with quarterback Anthony Colandrea producing 10 touchdowns passing and two on the ground.

The Cornhuskers also have freshman Jamal Rule, who has rushed for 333 yards and five TDs but left the Michigan State game with an undisclosed injury. His availability for Saturday's game is uncertain.

Maryland quarterback Malik Washington, who threw for 2,963 yards and 17 TDs as a freshman, has struggled this season, with just six TDs and four interceptions.