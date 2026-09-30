Packers WR Jayden Reed needs season-ending neck surgery

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed will undergo season-ending surgery for a neck injury sustained in Week 2.

Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the news on Wednesday and said that Reed, 26, will be placed on injured reserve.

"God will use the unusual to do the unexpected... 11 out," Reed posted to Instagram, referencing his uniform number.

Reed was injured early in the Packers' 20-17 overtime victory against the New York Jets on Sept. 20 in East Rutherford, N.J.

After Reed was hit in the helmet while trying to catch a pass, personnel placed him on a spine board before transporting him to a New York-area hospital.

A second-round draft pick by the Packers in 2023, Reed signed a three-year, $50.25 million contract extension in April.

He caught four passes for 24 yards in two starts this season and has 142 receptions for 1,881 yards and 15 touchdowns in 42 career games (28 starts).