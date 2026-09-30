Panthers place CBs Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson on IR

The Carolina Panthers placed starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve on Wednesday.

They must miss a minimum of four games, starting Sunday night when the Panthers (1-2) host the Detroit Lions (2-1).

Horn (quad) and Jackson (groin) both sustained injuries during Sunday's 21-18 road loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Their absences leave the Panthers with just three corners on the active roster: Akayleb Evans, Chau Smith-Wade and rookie Will Lee III.

Horn, 26, has six tackles and two passes defensed in three starts this season. The 2021 first-round pick (eighth overall) and two-time Pro Bowl selection has 10 interceptions and 196 tackles in 56 career starts with the Panthers.

Jackson, 29, has six tackles in three starts this season. A fifth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, he recorded seven interceptions and 262 tackles in 75 games (58 starts) with the Lions (2019), New England Patriots (2020), Seattle Seahawks (2021-23) and Panthers.

Carolina replaced Horn and Jackson on the 53-man roster by calling up wideout David Moore and running back Anthony Tyus III from the practice squad. The Panthers also signed cornerback Robert Rochell to the practice squad.