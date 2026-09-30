Rams coach Sean McVay: NFL admitted error on game-deciding DPI call

Three days after the Denver Broncos benefited from a defensive pass interference call against the Rams, setting up the winning touchdown, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said the NFL informed his team that the penalty was a mistake.

With the Rams up 26-23, the Broncos had a third-and-6 play at the Los Angeles 11-yard line with 1:15 to play. Denver receiver Pat Bryant ran toward the right sideline on his route, and he and Rams cornerback Josh Wallace made contact with each other. Wallace came up with an interception, but he was flagged for pass interference that wiped out the turnover and gave the Broncos a first down.

Six snaps later, Bo Nix dove in for a 1-yard touchdown to put Denver on top for good with 47 seconds to go.

The Rams submitted the play to the NFL postgame for analysis, and the league responded by acknowledging that Wallace should not have been flagged, McVay said.

McVay said of the process of seeking the league's after-the-fact assessment, "The goal is to just get good, consistent feedback. It doesn't matter. Like I've told (the media), the only thing that matters to me is how to educate our players. ...

"Whether it was or wasn't right, that wasn't the point. The call was made and that was what the call was. What I am interested in is if there's any sort of feedback that says this is in alignment with what would be correctly officiated as a DPI, here's the coaching points that you want your DBs or your backend guys to be able to have.

"That's the only thing that I'm really worried about. That game's over with. We're a 1-2 football team and got to be able to move forward."

Bryant spoke about the play in an interview with Romi Bean on "Xfinity Monday Live" and confessed that he attempted to draw a penalty.

"It was a little pass interference," Bryant said. "I did sell it just enough, you know what I'm saying, to get the flag.

"He definitely gave me a little nudge that I felt. I felt like I couldn't get the ball, so it was either the ball or the call and we ended up getting the call. ... It's something that a lot of people do in this league, so kinda used it to my advantage."

The Rams return to action Sunday on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1). The Broncos (2-1) travel to face the San Francisco 49ers (3-0) on Sunday.