Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'dealing with something small' (NFL)

Kirby Lee

Sep 27, 2026; Rio De Janeiro, BRA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) speaks to the media after the game at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'dealing with something small'

By Field Level Media

Sep 30, 20263 hours ago

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson raised initial concerns after he wasn't spotted during the beginning of practice open to the media on Wednesday.

Jackson eventually took the field -- albeit in a limited fashion -- prompting head coach Jesse Minter to open his press conference with an update on the status of the two-time NFL MVP.

"Lamar was at practice in a little limited role. Just dealing with something small," Minter said. "That was good. I had heard that maybe that was sheer pandemonium that he wasn't out there earlier. He ended up being able to get some stuff done."

Jackson, 29, has completed 69.7% of his passes (53 of 76) for 745 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in three games for the Ravens (2-1), who host the Tennessee Titans (0-3) on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

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