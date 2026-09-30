Report: Packers signing veteran G Kevin Zeitler

The Green Bay Packers are signing veteran guard Kevin Zeitler to a one-year deal, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

A first-round pick by Cincinnati in 2012, the 36-year-old Wisconsin native has appeared in 214 games with six teams.

Zeitler is the third former first-round offensive lineman acquired by the Packers (1-2) in recent days, joining Laken Tomlinson and Mekhi Becton.

Green Bay has the NFL's worst rushing attack (48.7 yards per game) and its 146 total rushing yards are its fewest through three games since at least 1993, according to ESPN.

Zeitler started 16 games for the Tennessee Titans last season and has played for the Bengals (2012-16), Cleveland Browns (2017-18), New York Giants (2019-20), Baltimore Ravens (2021-23) and Detroit Lions (2024). He made the Pro Bowl in 2023.