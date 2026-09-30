Report: Ravens C Jovaughn Gwyn (fibula) could miss 2-3 months

Baltimore Ravens starting center Jovaughn Gwyn sustained a fractured fibula in the team's win over Dallas and is expected to miss two to three months, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The Ravens also lost center Ethan Pocic in the 34-31 victory over the Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro due to a long-term knee injury, per reports.

Baltimore already was without center Danny Pinter, expected to be the opening-week starter, to a season-ending knee injury in training camp.

Vega Ioane, a guard picked 14th overall in this year's draft out of Penn State, is preparing to start at center when the Ravens (2-1) host the Tennessee Titans (0-3) on Sunday, per multiple reports. The 22-year-old has started all three games at guard and filled in at center against Dallas.

Also on Wednesday, Baltimore signed center Andre James and guard Kyle Hergel to the practice squad, and signed safety K'Von Wallace to the active roster from the practice squad.

Gwyn, 27, has started all three games this season, his first with Baltimore. He had played parts of three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and appeared in 22 games, including 17 last season, as a reserve.

The Falcons selected Gwyn in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of South Carolina.

James, 29, has played in 106 regular-season games (61 starts) with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders (2019-24) and Los Angeles Chargers (2025). The Tennessee Titans released him on Sept. 1 after he was placed on injured reserve.

Hergel, 26, appeared in eight games for the New Orleans Saints as a reserve in 2024. He spent last season and part of this season on the Chicago Bears' practice squad before he was released on Sept. 22.

Wallace, 29, has played in 74 regular-season games (20 starts) for the Philadelphia Eagles (2020-22), Arizona Cardinals (2023), Titans (2023), Seattle Seahawks (2024) and Houston Texans (2025). He has 177 career tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and eight passes defensed.

The Eagles picked Wallace in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of Clemson.

Pocic, 31, played 10 snaps on offense against the Cowboys in his first action of the season. He has played in 115 regular-season games (97 starts) for the Seahawks (2017-21), Cleveland Browns (2022-25) and Ravens.