Short-handed Bucs add QB Brett Rypien to practice squad

The short-handed Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed quarterback Brett Rypien to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Starting signal-caller Baker Mayfield is expected to miss at least three games with a dislocated thumb.

Rookie passer Jalon Daniels will make his first start Sunday when the Buccaneers (0-3) host the Green Bay Packers (1-2).

Rypien, 30, has played in 11 NFL games (four starts) with the Denver Broncos (2020-22), Los Angeles Rams (2023) and Cincinnati Bengals (2025). He has completed 58.3% of his passes for 950 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Rypien spent two weeks with the Houston Texans during the preseason before being released on Aug. 29.

With the Rams, Rypien started at Green Bay in Week 9 of 2023 and was 13-of-28 passing for 130 yards and a pick in a 20-3 loss.

Tampa Bay also promoted safety Ifeatu Melifonwu from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's contest.