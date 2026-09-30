Steelers rule out Joey Porter Jr.; Jalen Ramsey hopes to play vs. Browns

Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. will miss his fourth straight game when Pittsburgh visits the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.

Porter was limited in practice Wednesday after coach Mike McCarthy expressed hope earlier this week that he would make his season debut.

Porter, 26, has been slowly recovering from a back injury and his conditioning has been improving.

Fellow Pittsburgh cornerback Jalen Ramsey (wrist) is listed as questionable but hopes to play. He says he broke his right wrist early in Sunday's 30-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I'm going to try to (play), but I've got to be able to protect it," Ramsey, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, told reporters. "Obviously, it's a real injury. A broken wrist. I can't do anything about it."

Running back Rico Dowdle (toe) will miss his second consecutive game and cornerback Brandin Echols (concussion) is questionable.

Jaylen Warren will again be the primary running back for the Steelers. He had 176 scrimmage yards (127 rushing, 49 receiving) against Cincinnati.

"What a tough guy," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of Warren. "I've always had respect for him, played against him and then being his teammate now for a little more than a season. He is one of the toughest guys I've ever played with."

For Cleveland, receiver Tylan Wallace (knee), center Elgton Jenkins (concussion) and guard Teven Jenkins (back) were ruled out. Teven Jenkins will miss his fourth straight game.