Texans place DT Mario Edwards Jr. on injured reserve

The Houston Texans placed veteran defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Houston's KPRC2 reported that Edwards sustained a torn ACL in Sunday's 19-17 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Edwards, 32, has recorded one sack and six tackles in three games this season, his third with the Texans (0-3).

He has 27 sacks, 206 tackles and six forced fumbles in 144 career games (45 starts) with seven teams since 2015.

Houston promoted defensive end Chris Braswell from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's home game with the Dallas Cowboys (1-2).

The Texans also released wide receiver Bryce Oliver and signed defensive tackle Aaron Graves, linebacker Caleb Johnson and wideout Treyvhon Saunders to the practice squad.