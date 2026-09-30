Texans WR Nico Collins (hamstring) returns to practice (NFL)

Troy Taormina

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

NFL

Texans WR Nico Collins (hamstring) returns to practice

By Field Level Media

Sep 30, 20263 hours ago

Houston Texans standout wide receiver Nico Collins participated in practice on Wednesday after missing his team's last two games due to a hamstring injury.

The team's injury report will detail the level of participation for Collins, who sustained the injury during practice on Sept. 16.

Collins, 27, had seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown in Houston's 36-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the season opener on Sept. 13. The Texans (0-3) have dropped their last two games entering Sunday's contest against the visiting Dallas Cowboys (1-2).

The two-time Pro Bowl selection has put together three straight 1,000-yard seasons. He had a career-best 1,297 receiving yards in 2023.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (knee) and right guard Ed Ingram (groin) also returned to practice after missing the last two games due to their respective injuries.

--Field Level Media

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