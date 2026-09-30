Tyreek Hill's cryptic tweet on cold weather heats up rumor mill

Free-agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill may just have dropped a clue as to his next NFL landing spot.

"I think I'm ready for some cold weather," the eight-time Pro Bowl selection wrote on X on Wednesday, two days after he posted that it was "almost time to get off the couch and get to work."

Hill, 32, also posted a workout clip on Instagram last week which showed him cutting while running on the beach with no sign of issues stemming from the torn ACL as well as dislocated left knee that he sustained in September 2025.

The action on social media has many wondering if the five-time first-team All-Pro is getting ready to get active in the NFL -- and with which team?

And let's keep in mind that Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has said that his client would like to play for a contender.

While it's all conjecture at this point, here's some food for thought about possible destinations for Hill.

--Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)

A return to the Chiefs is logical for Hill, who has undeniable chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes during his previous time in Kansas City. "The Cheetah" would provide a vertical threat for Kansas City while vying for targets with fellow wideouts Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy as well as tight end Travis Kelce.

--Green Bay Packers (1-2)

The Packers just lost wide receiver Jayden Reed to a season-ending neck injury. Green Bay's offense could use some punch given a lack of a running game, and Hill could lend some veteran leadership to a wide receiver group that features Christian Watson, 27, and Matthew Golden, 23.

--Buffalo Bills (3-0)

Getting former NFL MVP Josh Allen over the hump in the AFC long has been the mission in Western New York. Tight end Dalton Kincaid leads the team in catches (14) and receiving yards (263), with offseason acquisition DJ Moore off to a slow start.

--Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

The Ravens could use a complement to receiver Zay Flowers and give Lamar Jackson another target. A wrist injury for rookie Ja'Kobi Lane did the team no favors in terms of his development.

The Miami Dolphins released Hill on Feb. 16 in a cost-cutting move after four seasons with the team, making him a free agent for the first time in his career.

Hill caught 21 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown in four games in 2025 before the injury. He has 819 catches for 11,363 yards and 83 TDs in 145 career regular-season games (127 starts) for the Chiefs (2016-21) and Dolphins (2022-25).