49ers sign WR Brandin Cooks to active roster

The wide receiver-needy San Francisco 49ers signed Brandin Cooks from their practice squad to the active roster Thursday.

In other moves, the Niners signed wide receiver Malik Turner to the practice squad while releasing receiver KhaDarel Hodge with an injury settlement.

The 49ers signed the veteran Cooks to the practice squad on Sept. 22 as they faced a growing list of injuries at the position.

Ricky Pearsall (knee), Demarcus Robinson (high ankle sprain), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle surgery) and Christian Kirk (calf) are currently on injured reserve. Stribling went down in Week 1 and Robinson was hurt in Week 2.

Mike Evans, one of their marquee offseason additions, picked up a hip injury in Week 2, played through it in Week 3 and then suffered what multiple reports deemed a rib strain. And Brandon Aiyuk is on the reserve/left squad list amid his standoff with the team.

Cooks, 33, spent last season with the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills and is beginning his 13th NFL season with his seventh club.

He appeared in 15 games last season for New Orleans and Buffalo, catching 24 passes for 279 yards. In the divisional round of the playoffs, he was at the center of a controversial late-game call in which he appeared to make a catch before Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian wrestled the ball away from him. The play was ruled an interception.

A first-round pick by the Saints in 2014, Cooks has also suited up for the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys. He has 734 career receptions for 9,811 yards and 60 touchdowns.