'Angry' Eagles eager for better showing in clash vs. Rams

Philadelphia is the only NFL team without a takeaway and also the only team that hasn't scored in the first quarter this season.

The Eagles (2-1) will try to make a dent in both categories on Sunday afternoon against the visiting Los Angeles Rams (1-2).

Both teams ended September with disappointing defeats on the road in prime time. The Rams squandered a 16-point halftime lead in a 30-26 loss against Denver last Sunday night, while the Eagles trailed all the way in a 27-7 loss to Chicago and its third-string quarterback Case Keenum on Monday night.

"This is when you get a chance to lean in," Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said Wednesday. "I love the resiliency of this group. I like what I've seen so far. We certainly have gotten tested and had a bunch of unique things thrown at us in these first few weeks ... all of it represents growth opportunities. I'm interested to see how we move forward."

Asked on his weekly radio show on Wednesday about facing a motivated and angry Rams team, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni answered: "We're angry, too."

Both teams, despite having Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks at the controls and Lombardi Trophy aspirations, have had trouble putting points on the board so far this season.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams lead the NFL in total offense at 417.7 yards per game but have scored just 61 points. That's only six more points than Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, who are averaging only 302.3 yards per game.

With four picks, Stafford is halfway to his interception total from his MVP campaign in 2025. Los Angeles has been bogging down in the red zone, scoring touchdowns on only five of 10 trips inside the 20.

Hurts also is already halfway to last season's interception total with three. Philadelphia had three turnovers against the Bears in a game in which the Eagles' only score was a hurry-up run by Hurts as time expired in the first half.

After finishing last season with takeaways in 10 consecutive games (16 total) including the playoffs, Vic Fangio's Philadelphia defense still is looking for its first of 2026.

"Those have a tendency to come in waves," Sirianni told reporters Wednesday. "I think we've been disruptive, particularly up front, but those things tend to come in waves. It goes back to are you willing to continue to put the work in and go through the process, even when you're not seeing the results."

Six Eagles missed Wednesday's practice, including No. 1 wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), linebacker Zack Baun (concussion), wideout Marquise Brown (ankle), tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), offensive tackle Fred Johnson (knee) and running back Will Shipley (foot). Defensive tackles Jordan Davis (calf) and Moro Ojomo (calf/elbow) were limited.

Rams receiver Puka Nacua (hip) was limited in Wednesday's practice but McVay expects him to play Sunday after missing the past two games. Cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder) and tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) likely are out.

The Eagles are 10-1 against the Rams since 2005, including the playoffs. In Week 3 last season, Hurts threw three touchdown passes and rushed for a fourth score and Jordan Davis returned a blocked field goal 61 yards for a TD as time expired in a 33-26 victory at Lincoln Financial Field.