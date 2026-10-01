Bears yet to state case for starting quarterback vs. Jets

Journeyman Case Keenum became the second different Chicago Bears quarterback to win a game this season with a stellar performance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

Whether he gets a crack at resuming his run versus the visiting New York Jets in Week 4 or yields to backup Tyson Bagent remains to be seen.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson acknowledged this week that while the Bears face a decision as starter Caleb Williams remains out with a strained hamstring, Bagent indeed earned the No. 2 role in training camp.

Keenum passed for 247 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in a 27-7 victory over the Eagles after Bagent spent much of the previous week in concussion protocol.

While Johnson stayed mum on his starter, he was firm that, "We'll be in good shape for Sunday" as the team considers "three guys."

The Chicago offense feels confident, as well.

"Whoever they put out there, we have the utmost belief that they're going to be able to get the job done," running back D'Andre Swift said.

The defense provided plenty of support Monday, generating three takeaways in a return to the aggressive, opportunistic style that helped the unit lead the NFL in that category last season.

T.J. Edwards and Dillon Thieneman each had an interception while Xavier Woods recovered a fumble.

New York (1-2) will aim to stop a two-game skid, with the defeats coming by a combined 10 points against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

Revving up the running game remains an area of emphasis for the Jets.

Breece Hall, who is week-to-week with a quad injury he suffered in last Sunday's 31-24 loss at Detroit, has rushed for just 61 yards on 29 carries after gaining 102 yards on 22 attempts in the season opener.

Braelon Allen figures to see an accelerated workload in the backfield, while Isaiah Davis could flank him. Davis' next carry will be his first this season.

No matter the personnel, right tackle Armand Membou pledged improvement from the offensive line -- both in creating room to run and protecting quarterback Geno Smith.

"It starts with playing as five," Membou said. "All five need to be on the same page and play more as one."

Smith, who sports a 75.5% completion rate, was 31-of-37 passing for 321 yards with touchdown passes to Garrett Wilson, rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq and tight end Jeremy Ruckert against the Lions.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn said there's a "really good chance" that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (groin) will face the Bears, providing a boost to a secondary bracing for a challenge no matter which Chicago quarterback it tries to stop. Fitzpatrick has been inactive for the past two games.

Glenn anticipates a unique test against Johnson, with whom he spent four seasons on Dan Campbell's staff with the Lions. That included three seasons in which Glenn (defensive) and Johnson (offensive) served together as coordinators.

"We were so competitive in how we wanted to beat each other and it made both of us better," Glenn said. "He's a damn good coach."

New York won the most recent meeting between the teams, defeating visiting Chicago 31-10 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.

In addition to Hall, linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (quad), wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger), tight end Mason Taylor (thumb) and guard Dylan Parham (knee) did not participate in practice on Wednesday for the Jets.

As for the Bears, offensive linemen Braxton Jones (knee) and Jonah Jackson (personal) joined Williams in not practicing on Wednesday.