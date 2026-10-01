Broncos brace for test from Brock Purdy, unbeaten 49ers

Super Bowl combatants in 1990 meet for the first time in four years when the Denver Broncos visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

The home team has won the last four meetings between the early season success stories, with rookie Brock Purdy watching from the sideline as a rookie last-round draft choice while Jimmy Garoppolo directed an 11-10 loss to Denver on Sept. 25, 2022.

The 49ers prevailed in the Super Bowl head-to-head, with Joe Montana hooking up with Jerry Rice for three touchdowns in a 55-10 shellacking of the John Elway-led Broncos.

Purdy and Bo Nix are now the matchup of quarterbacks of teams that have shown Super Bowl potential in each beating the preseason favorite Los Angeles Rams.

Purdy, who was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September, had three TD passes in Australia when the 49ers (3-0) opened the season with a surprisingly one-sided, 27-7 victory over their NFC West rival.

The NFL co-leader in touchdown passes has added six since the opener while increasing his passing yardage from 205 to 287 to 297, the latter coming last Sunday in a 36-30 home win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Having watched Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford torch his defense for 390 yards last Sunday, Broncos coach Sean Payton told the media this week that he's not surprised rival coach Kyle Shanahan has worked his magic on Purdy.

"He's playing at a real high level. Very decisive," Payton said. "He's through his progressions fast. Kyle and those guys have done a great job."

Purdy has the 49ers as one of the five unbeaten teams in the league through three weeks, joining the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills and two of the Broncos' rivals in the AFC West -- the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

As part of the 2026 schedule that pits all NFC West and AFC West teams, the 49ers will host the Raiders in November and visit the Chiefs on December.

Taking a cue from his counterpart, Shanahan had similar praise this week for Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, whose unit's signature performance came in a 20-13 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. The Jaguars have run up 34 and 35 points on their other two opponents this season.

"Gone against Vance a bunch," Shanahan said. "Vance is one of the toughest guys just because he can do anything -- they can do front-wise, coverage-wise, pressure-wise. Then when you mix in their corners, their safeties, how they are with their pass rush, whether they come with four or five and their linebackers ... it's not a surprise they were one of the best defenses in the league last year."

Nix threw a pair of TD passes and ran for a score against the Rams in Denver last Sunday, a game in which the Broncos (2-1) rallied for a 30-26 victory. It was his first game this season with more than one touchdown pass.

Both incumbent quarterbacks successfully have transitioned to new looks in their passing game.

Purdy already has connected with veteran import Mike Evans 12 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns. All 12 of his catches have gone for first downs.

Meanwhile, Nix's new toy has been former Miami Dolphins standout Jaylen Waddle, who has turned 11 receptions into a team-leading 150 yards.

Waddle, who was last seen in a walking boot after Sunday's win over the Rams, was a full participant in practice on Wednesday. He is expected to play against the 49ers.

Running back J.K. Dobbins (hip) also was a full participant for the Broncos, while linebacker Dondrea Tillman (hamstring) did not participate in the session.

Evans (ribs), joined star running back Christian McCaffrey (rest), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quad), offensive tackle Trent Williams (rest, neck), defensive linemen Nick Bosa (knee, calf), James Thompson Jr. (ankle) and Keion White (hamstring) and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (knee) in failing to participate in practice on Wednesday.