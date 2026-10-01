Cowboys acquire CB Joey Porter Jr. in trade with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers ended their lengthy contract dispute with Joey Porter Jr. late Wednesday night, dealing the cornerback to the Dallas Cowboys.

While the Cowboys' website confirmed the acquisition of Porter, the details of the deal weren't announced. According to multiple media reports, the Steelers will receive a 2027 sixth-round draft pick and a 2028 second-round choice.

Porter, 26, sought a contract extension from the Steelers throughout the offseason. He also was slowed by a back injury that kept him out of the entire preseason slate. The team then stuck to its policy of not negotiating contracts once the season begins.

The Steelers (2-1) listed Porter on their injury report through the first three weeks of the campaign because of the back ailment, and he didn't get into a game. He was considered to be getting closer to full health, but on Wednesday he was ruled out for Pittsburgh's Thursday game against the host Cleveland Browns.

Porter could fill an immediate need for the Cowboys (1-2).

Dallas cornerback Cobie Durant didn't play last week due to a hamstring injury, and he sat out practice on Wednesday. Per multiple media reports, he is unlikely to play Sunday in the Cowboys' road game against the Houston Texans.

Shavon Revel Jr., filling in for Durant last week against the Baltimore Ravens, sustained knee and ankle injuries that kept him from practicing on Wednesday.

Porter appeared in 14 games, all starts, for Pittsburgh last season, logging 52 tackles, one sack, one interception and a career-high 14 passes defensed.

In 47 career NFL games (41 starts), Porter has 165 tackles, three interceptions, one sack and 31 passes defensed.