Derrick Henry facing former team for first time as Ravens host Titans

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to build on a dramatic win against the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil when they host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.

But as the Ravens (2-1) seek back-to-back victories, Baltimore coach Jesse Minter had to quell concerns that surfaced Wednesday over the health of starting quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with a back injury.

"Just dealing with something small," Minter said after that day's session. "That was good. I had heard that maybe there was sheer pandemonium that he wasn't out there earlier. He ended up being able to get some stuff done."

Although it doesn't sound like a major concern, Jackson's status will be followed closely as Baltimore prepares to face the winless Titans (0-3) with an offensive line that has been weakened by serious injuries.

Center Ethan Pocic (knee) is expected to be out for some time, according to Minter, as is center Jovaughn Gwyn (ankle). Gwyn reportedly could be out for 2-3 months.

Minter said Wednesday that it's "on the table" for rookie Vega Ioane to be the starting center for the rest of the season. Baltimore signed guard Kyle Hergel and center Andre James to its practice squad.

Jackson's presence will be vital as the offensive line looks to jell with new starters against a stout Tennessee defensive front led by Jeffery Simmons, Jermaine Johnson II and John Franklin-Myers, who did not practice on Wednesday due to a back injury.

Baltimore hopes to be effective up front once again for star running back Derrick Henry, who will play his first game against his former team since joining the Ravens in 2024. He played eight seasons for Tennessee, topped by his memorable 2,027-yard rushing season in 2020.

"It's going to be a crazy moment to be playing against the team that I came in the league playing for," Henry said. "But I ain't trying to make too much of it, though."

Henry ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries against the Cowboys and will face a defense that is allowing 126.3 rushing yards per game.

Tennessee's backfield has been depleted as running backs Tony Pollard (foot) and Tyjae Spears (ankle) both remain hampered by injuries. Neither practiced Wednesday.

But the bigger concern offensively has been the play of quarterback Cam Ward through three games.

Despite surrounding last year's No. 1 overall pick with a new coaching staff and wide receivers Calvin Ridley, Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson, Ward's 80.9 passer rating ranks 29th among 39 quarterbacks who have started at least one game this season, and his 168.0 passing yards per game rank 31st.

"What you see early in games, and it's getting later and later in games, too, you see him comfortable in the pocket. You see him trusting the offensive line," Titans coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Wednesday. "Then later in the game you kind of see him revert back to some old habits. But I do think he's getting better in that regard. I think he's starting to really appreciate the offensive line, because I think they are doing a really good job protecting him and I think he's building that trust."

Other Ravens who did not practice Wednesday included outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger) and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (rest). Wide receivers Zay Flowers (hamstring) and Chris Moore (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), guard John Simpson (groin), tight end Durham Smythe (heel) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) were limited.