Jalon Daniels, 'frustrated' Bucs seek elusive win vs. Packers

It has been a while since the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both began a season with this much adversity.

Ahead of what feels like a pivotal early-season meeting in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday afternoon, neither of the two veteran head coaches are wavering in their confidence to right the ship.

Tampa Bay (0-3) is winless through three weeks for the first time since 2014, when it matched a franchise record with 14 losses. While an average margin of defeat of less than six points per game says the Buccaneers are close, head coach Todd Bowles' group remains the NFC's last winless team.

"The team is frustrated with the 0-3 record, but all we can do is get better," Bowles said. "Your character is more important than your reputation right now. Our character speaks volumes. We're going to stick together as a team and get through this. We've been through tough times before and this is not going to break us."

Matters were made worse last week when recently extended quarterback Baker Mayfield sustained a dislocated thumb in a 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Sunday will mark the first time Mayfield has missed a game since joining Tampa Bay in 2023.

It also will mean undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will have to shoulder the responsibility of helping the Buccaneers avoid a 0-4 start. The 23-year-old out of Kansas was signed by the team two weeks after April's NFL Draft and then beat out Jake Browning for the job of backup.

With Mayfield out at least three weeks, Daniels will try to lead the offense in a way that mirrors the two-time Pro Bowler.

"I've continued to say it since preseason, whenever your number is called, you've got to be ready to go out there and perform," said Daniels, who threw an interception on the final play of the game against Minnesota.

"Obviously we're not in a position that we want to be in, but it's a very long season."

Daniels accounted for 90 total touchdowns (67 passing, 23 rushing) across 49 career games with the Jayhawks.

Meanwhile, Green Bay (1-2) will have had 10 days to mull over a disastrous 21-point home loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Packers' 146 total rushing yards are their fewest through three games since 1933, while their defense is allowing 30.3 points per game -- tied for third most in the NFL.

For head coach Matt LaFleur, correcting the issues boils down to a simple message.

"More or less, you've got to keep fighting," LaFleur said. "One thing you love about this league is the attention it gets. There's a lot of interest in the National Football League and that's a blessing, but you've got to drown out the outside noise and focus internally. At the end of the day, all that matters is what our guys believe in the locker room and how we're working together to try and find solutions for our problems."

Fourth-year starter Jordan Love has completed just 52.4% of his passes while throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions through three outings.

As for Love's counterpart on Sunday, Green Bay won't be taking the rookie lightly.

"We've seen a little bit of Daniels in the preseason and he's a guy that we saw through the scouting process coming out of the draft," LaFleur said. "Very talented player. Can certainly beat you with his legs, but he's also got a big arm. So there will be a little bit of an adjustment there, for sure."

Along with Mayfield, Tampa Bay linebackers Rueben Bain (groin) and Yaya Diaby (calf/shoulder) and wide receiver Chris Godwin (ankle) didn't participate in practice on Wednesday.

For Green Bay, offensive linemen Aaron Banks (knee/toe) and Jacob Monk (quadriceps) and defensive tackles Karl Brooks (illness) and Anthony Campbell (ankle) did not participate in practice on Wednesday.