Jets S Minkah Fitzpatrick practices fully, expects to play vs. Bears

After missing the last two games due to a groin injury, New York Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick practiced fully on Thursday and told reporters afterwards that he expects to play against the host Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Jets acquired the 29-year-old Fitzpatrick in a trade with Miami Dolphins in March and inked him to a three-year, $40 million contract.

Fitzpatrick started in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, but he suffered a groin injury on the sixth play of the game and missed games against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

"I tried my best to finish the game, but as a DB with the groin, it's kind of tough," Fitzpatrick said. "So it was frustrating, but also at the same time, you still have to stay locked in. You can't be mad in those circumstances. I was still trying to help the teammates in the best way we can."

The Jets did not record an interception in 2025 and their streak without one has been extended to an NFL-record 20 games.

Fitzpatrick has 21 career interceptions in eight previous seasons with Miami (2018-19, 2025) and Pittsburgh (2019-24), including a league-best six picks for the Steelers in 2022.