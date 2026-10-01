Panthers brace for Lions' potent offense in prime-time clash

The Carolina Panthers have a rare prime-time home game this weekend, so there's a buzz brewing even as the team is hampered by an assortment of injuries.

The Panthers (1-2) will face the Detroit Lions (2-1) for the first time since 2023 on Sunday night in Charlotte, N.C.

"It's going to be loud," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "It's going to be one of those environments that we got to be able to have poise under those circumstances. At home, big game for them."

The Lions have Jahmyr Gibbs, who totaled three touchdowns and 164 yards from scrimmage in last Sunday's 31-24 home victory against the New York Jets.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and Gibbs were college teammates at Alabama.

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff has completed 70.6% of his passes for 802 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions this season.

The Lions have scored exactly 31 points in each of their three games and present a challenge for the Panthers, who are coming off a 21-18 loss at Cleveland.

Carolina has adjustments to make with cornerbacks Jaycee Horn (quad) and Mike Jackson (groin) going on injured reserve. Those spots could be replenished with Corey Thornton and Robert Rochell from the practice squad.

"Guys that are excited about their opportunities," coach Dave Canales said. "We still have to figure out the whole puzzle."

Canales scaled back mid-week practice work to give players more time for recovery.

Rookie cornerback Will Lee III is expected to be called upon for extensive duty as his role continues to grow.

"Each game, you just move forward, and you just try to take the little pieces and the little details from each and every game and just apply them so you can keep growing," Lee said.

Lee has given the Panthers a degree of swagger in his limited time in the NFL.

"He doesn't lack confidence at all," Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd said.

Lloyd was back for Wednesday's practice after missing the loss to the Browns because of a calf injury.

Carolina is also without offensive lineman Damien Lewis (elbow).

Panthers receivers Jalen Coker (quad) and Xavier Legette (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice. Canales said he considers them day-to-day.

Detroit only had two players -- offensive lineman Ben Bartch (foot) and edge rusher D.J. Wonnum (back) -- listed as non-participants for Wednesday's practice. Bartch also did not practice on Thursday, while Wonnum was a full participant and cornerback D.J. Reed (rib) was limited.

The Lions have looked shaky on defense, allowing a league-worst 31.7 points per game. Aidan Hutchinson leads the team with 3 1/2 sacks despite all the extra attention.

"They're doubling him, chipping him and rotating things toward him all the time," Campbell said. "He plays hard on every play and it requires a lot of offensive resources to try to keep him in check."

The Lions could give more opportunities to rookie defensive end Derrick Moore.

"He has got to continue to try to turn it on," Campbell said.

The Panthers have won six of the seven meetings against the Lions at Bank of America Stadium.

"This will be a good test," Campbell said.