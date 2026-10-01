Seahawks open 21-day practice window for RB Zach Charbonnet

The Seattle Seahawks designated running back Zach Charbonnet to return to practice on Thursday.

Charbonnet opened the season on the physically unable to perform list after he sustained a torn ACL during the Seahawks' 41-6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round on Jan. 17.

Thursday's move opens the 21-day practice window for Charbonnet, who is not eligible to return to play until Week 5 against the 49ers in Seattle.

Charbonnet, 25, led the team in rushing touchdowns (12) and was second in rushing yards (730) last season.

He has totaled 1,761 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground in 49 career games (eight starts) since he was selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.