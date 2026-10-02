49ers owner Jed York suspended 6 games, fined $500K by NFL

San Francisco 49ers principal owner Jed York has been suspended for six games and fined $500,000 for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, the league announced Friday.

York, 46, originally was charged in August with two misdemeanors: engaging in prostitution and possession of criminal tools. The prostitution charge later was amended to disorderly conduct as part of his no-contest plea agreement.

Per the NFL, York is credited with serving three of those games by virtue of steering clear of the 49ers during the league's investigation. He will serve the next three and is eligible to return on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

"Today, the NFL concluded its review, and I accept its decision in full," York said in a statement. "To my family, to the players, coaches, and employees of the San Francisco 49ers, to our fans and partners, I am deeply sorry.

"This was an inexcusable mistake and I take full responsibility. What I did does not reflect my values or the man I strive to be for my family.

"While I fell short of the model I want to set for my sons, I now hope to show them the importance of owning up to one's failures, and that even our worst moments teach us to be better. Leading the 49ers is a privilege, and one I don't take lightly. Your trust will have to be earned back over time, and I look forward to that work ahead."

The 49ers are off to a 3-0 start this season.

York, a native of Youngstown, Ohio, was the 49ers' CEO until February and has been the team's principal owner since 2024.