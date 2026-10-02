Browns blow 11-point lead, rally past Steelers

Andre Szmyt booted a career-long 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining to lift the Cleveland Browns to a 27-24 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Deshaun Watson completed 24 of 33 passes for 268 yards, one touchdown and one interception as Cleveland stands 3-1 for the first time since 2021.

Jaleel McLaughlin and Quinshon Judkins rushed for touchdowns and Harold Fannin Jr. had a scoring catch for the Browns. Denzel Boston had 89 yards on four catches as Cleveland won its third straight game.

Grant Delpit and Denzel Ward had interceptions and the Browns sacked Aaron Rodgers five times. Delpit picked off Rodgers' last throw with one second left to seal it.

Rodgers was 22-of-40 passing for 299 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Steelers (2-2). Jaylen Warren had 126 scrimmage yards (93 rushing, 33 receiving), DK Metcalf had five receptions for 115 yards and Roman Wilson, Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth had scoring receptions.

Pittsburgh star T.J. Watt had a forced fumble, a recovery and a sack and Robert Spears-Jennings had an interception for the Steelers.

Rodgers drove Pittsburgh 80 yards on eight plays and hit Freiermuth on a 3-yard scoring pass with 1:42 left. Rodgers then converted the two-point conversion on a quarterback sneak to tie it at 24 with 1:42 remaining.

Watson then moved the Browns 36 yards on seven plays to set up Szmyt's decisive kick.

Pittsburgh trailed by 11 entering the fourth quarter before Spears-Jennings helped flip the momentum with his interception at the Pittsburgh 23-yard line.

The Steelers responded by moving 77 yards on six plays. Rodgers hit Washington for a 21-yard scoring pass with 10:10 to play, but the two-point conversion failed, leaving Pittsburgh down 21-16.

Szmyt tacked on a 44-yard field goal with 6:37 remaining to boost the Cleveland lead to eight.

The first time Pittsburgh had the ball, it put together a 17-play, 78-yard drive that lasted 9:48. Wilson scored the touchdown on the jet sweep when Rodgers flipped the ball forward to him and he raced 12 yards with 2:59 left in the first.

Cleveland equaled the score in the second quarter when McLaughlin scored on a 28-yard run with 12:14 remaining. The Browns later moved ahead 14-7 when Judkins scored from the 2 with 8:28 left.

Cleveland stretched its lead to 14 when Watson tossed a 2-yard scoring pass to Fannin with 1:22 left. Pittsburgh's Chris Boswell booted a 31-yard field goal with eight seconds left as the Steelers trailed 21-10 at the break.