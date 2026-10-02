CBS Sports, broadcaster Tony Romo mutually part ways

CBS Sports and Tony Romo mutually parted ways on Friday, about 10 weeks after the broadcaster's arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Romo, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback who had been the network's lead NFL analyst since 2017, pleaded no contest to the civil charge in a Wisconsin court on Sept. 1.

"CBS Sports and Tony Romo have mutually agreed to part ways. We thank Tony for his contributions over the past nine years and wish him the best moving forward," the company said in a statement Friday.

The statement added that J.J. Watt will continue to partner with play-by-play veteran Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson on its No. 1 broadcast team for the remainder of the 2026 NFL season.

"I'm proud of what I accomplished at CBS Sports over the last nine years," Romo said in a statement. "I approached my role as a game analyst the way I've approached everything in my life -- with a desire to win and be the best that I can be. I'm going to use this time to take a break, something I've never done before, and focus on my health and my family before moving on to my next opportunity. I am grateful for my time with CBS Sports and for the continued support of my family and friends, as well as the NFL community and fans."

Romo, 46, was pulled over and arrested on July 23 after he left a golf course in Wisconsin, prompting CBS to place him on an indefinite leave.

After pleading no contest to the OWI charge last month, Romo issued a statement that said his football injuries indirectly led to an "over-reliance on alcohol."

In his playing days, Romo suffered significant injuries to his back, as well as three broken collarbones. He missed 10 regular-season games in 2010 and 12 in 2015, and he appeared in just one game in his final season.

"Multiple back surgeries ended my career earlier than I expected and left me with constant, debilitating pain. That pain led to a dependence on pain medication, and my efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol," Romo wrote in the statement posted to Instagram.