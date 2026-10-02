Commanders rule out QB Jayden Daniels vs. Colts in London

The Washington Commanders ruled out quarterback Jayden Daniels for their Sunday game against the Indianapolis Colts in London.

The Commanders (1-2) confirmed Friday that Daniels will miss his second straight game with a dislocated left elbow and Marcus Mariota will be under center against the Colts (1-2) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Washington coach Dan Quinn said he remains optimistic that Daniels could return as soon as the Week 5 home game against the New York Giants.

"That's a huge positive step for us and for him," Quinn said Friday. "... Typical of him, he was more ready (to play this week) than you expect. That's just how he is."

There had been hope that Daniels, who traveled with the team to England, might make his return against the Colts. Daniels was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday and Thursday, participating in individual drills with a brace on his left arm.

Mariota threw for three touchdowns last Sunday in Washington's 33-31 home upset of the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. He completed 19 of 31 passes for 183 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers.

There was good news for Washington on the injury front Friday as linebacker Frankie Luvu (groin) and tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) are expected to return after both missed the past two games.

Daniels, 25, has completed 56.9% of his passes for 260 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in two games this season. Mariota, 32, has connected on 63.8% of his passes for 294 yards, four TDs and no picks in two games.