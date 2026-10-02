Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez, DT Christian Barmore out vs. Bills

New England Patriots star cornerback Christian Gonzalez and defensive tackle Christian Barmore have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host Buffalo Bills, head coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday.

Both players are nursing shoulder injuries that have prevented them from practicing this week in advance of the game at Orchard Park, N.Y.

Charles Woods is expected to start for the Patriots (1-2) in place of Gonzalez, who recorded eight tackles and five passes defensed in three games (all starts) this season.

Signed last month to a four-year, $135 million contract extension, Gonzalez has started all 37 career games in which he has played since being selected by New England with the 17th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Oregon.

Barmore has notched four tackles and a sack in three games (one start) this season.