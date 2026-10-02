Ravens OLB Trey Hendrickson (finger) out vs. Titans

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trey Hendrickson underwent a procedure to repair a broken finger on his right hand and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting Tennessee Titans.

"We were able to get the finger fixed," Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said Friday. "We think it'll be (a) very, very short-term (absence), but just in a quick way to get that fixed and get him back, I think that's going to be best for us moving forward long-term."

Hendrickson, 31, injured the finger during Baltimore's 41-23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 13. He has played the team's last two games with it heavily taped.

Hendrickson agreed to a four-year, $112 million contract in March after spending five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and four with the New Orleans Saints. He has registered one sack and three quarterback hits in three games this season for the Ravens (2-1).

Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024 before missing 10 games last season to injury. He went core muscle surgery in December.