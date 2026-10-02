Report: Browns DT Mason Graham to miss a 'few weeks'

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham is expected to miss a few weeks with knee and ankle injuries, NFL Network reported Friday.

Graham, who leads the Browns (3-1) with four sacks, sustained an MCL sprain and ankle sprain during Thursday night's 27-24 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.

Graham sustained the injuries during the first quarter. He exited the locker room on crutches with a brace on his left knee after the game.

Following an MRI, the Browns are optimistic that it is not a long-term injury for the 2025 first-round pick, per the report.

Graham, 23, has 15 tackles and five quarterback hits in four starts this season. He started all 17 games last season after being drafted with the No. 5 overall pick but only recorded a half-sack to go with 49 tackles and four passes defensed.