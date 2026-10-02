Report: Browns DT Mason Graham to miss a 'few weeks' (NFL)

Ken Blaze

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns medical staff tend to Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) on the field in the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

NFL

Report: Browns DT Mason Graham to miss a 'few weeks'

By Field Level Media

Oct 2, 20265 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham is expected to miss a few weeks with knee and ankle injuries, NFL Network reported Friday.

Graham, who leads the Browns (3-1) with four sacks, sustained an MCL sprain and ankle sprain during Thursday night's 27-24 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.

Graham sustained the injuries during the first quarter. He exited the locker room on crutches with a brace on his left knee after the game.

Following an MRI, the Browns are optimistic that it is not a long-term injury for the 2025 first-round pick, per the report.

Graham, 23, has 15 tackles and five quarterback hits in four starts this season. He started all 17 games last season after being drafted with the No. 5 overall pick but only recorded a half-sack to go with 49 tackles and four passes defensed.

--Field Level Media

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