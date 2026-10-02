UMass football sells out first game since 2014

UMass will play Eastern Michigan on Saturday in front of a home sellout crowd for the first time since 2014.

That's according to ESPN, which reported Friday that more than 17,000 fans are expected at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst for the Mid-American Conference matchup.

It's the latest in a string of achievements for the Minutemen under second-year coach Joe Harasymiak, whose team was winless last season but is off to a 4-0 start. The wins include a season-opening, 37-21 victory on the road at Big Ten program Rutgers.

The Minutemen have not scored fewer than 35 points in any of their first four games, and they are on track for their first-ever bowl game. They need six wins to qualify for a bowl.

Since becoming an FBS program in 2012, UMass has never won more than four games in a season. The team has finished 0-12 once and 1-11 five times.