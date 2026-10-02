Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (ankle) out vs. Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the visiting Miami Dolphins due to a sprained ankle.

Jefferson sustained the injury on a 10-yard reception in the first quarter of Minnesota's 23-16 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.

An MRI confirmed a sprained left ankle for Jefferson, who did not participate in practice all week.

Jefferson played in all 17 regular-season games for Minnesota in 2024 and 2025. The seven-year veteran missed seven games in 2023 with a torn right hamstring.

With Jefferson sidelined, Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson likely will see an increased workload for the Vikings (3-0) in their game against the Dolphins (0-3) in Minneapolis.

Jefferson, 27, has collected 13 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns in three games this season.

The 2022 Offensive Player of the Year, Jefferson has 592 catches for 8,659 yards and 44 touchdowns in 97 career games (94 starts) since being selected by the Vikings with the 22nd overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.