WR Nico Collins set to return for Texans, Joey Porter Jr. may go for Cowboys

Houston Texans standout receiver Nico Collins was a full practice participant on Friday and is set to play in Sunday's home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Collins missed the past two games after hurting his hamstring in practice on Sept. 16.

Collins was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week before the upgraded practice performance on Friday.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Collins had seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown in Houston's 36-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the season opener on Sept. 13.

Collins, 27, has topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past three seasons. He had a career-best 1,297 yards in 2023.

The 2021 third-round draft pick has 296 receptions for 4,422 yards and 25 scores in 67 career games (53 starts) with the Texans.

As expected, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (groin) was ruled out for Houston (0-3). Safety M.J. Stewart (knee) didn't practice Friday and also will miss the contest.

Also, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (knee), guard Ed Ingram (groin), defensive end Logan Hall (knee) and linebacker Jake Hanson (calf) are questionable for the Texans. Houston also placed running back British Brooks (hamstring) on injured reserve on Friday.

For Dallas (1-2), cornerback Cobie Durant and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown were both ruled out with hamstring injuries. Safety Malik Hooker (forearm) practiced in full on Friday and doesn't have an injury designation after missing the previous two games.

The Cowboys are also preparing cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to play Sunday. Dallas acquired him from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday.

"I think we've got a really good plan that if he does play, where we'll use him and what that will look like," Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters on Friday.