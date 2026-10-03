Aiden Flora scores 5 TDs to lead Iowa State over West Virginia

Aiden Flora ran for 212 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries to lead Iowa State to a 45-42 win over West Virginia in a Big 12 contest on Saturday.

With 1:57 remaining in the game, Flora scored from 2 yards out to give Iowa State (3-2, 1-1) a 45-42 lead.

Following a completed pass for a first down, West Virginia wideout DJ Epps fumbled the ball battling for more yards, which was recovered by Iowa State's Seth Johnson with 40 seconds remaining.

West Virginia still had three timeouts on defense, but Flora then had an 11-yard run on a second-down carry for a first down to wrap up the game.

Jaylen Raynor went 19 of 27 passing for 264 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Iowa State.

Michael Hawkins rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, and went 11-of-23 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns in defeat for West Virginia (3-2, 0-2).

Flora also had two passing touchdowns.

With 5:04 left in the game, West Virginia took a 42-38 lead following a 47-yard touchdown pass from Hawkins to Epps.

Iowa State then got the ball back and drove 74 yards in six plays to reclaim the lead after Flora's 2-yard touchdown run capped off a see-saw battle.

Iowa State finished with 577 yards of total offense and 265 yards rushing, while West Virginia had 518 yards of total offense and 291 yards rushing.

Iowa State held a 28-14 lead in the third quarter, but West Virginia rallied to tie the game at 28-28 following a 7-yard touchdown run by Hawkins with 5:43 left in the third and then a 9-yard touchdown run by Cam Cook with 1:07 remaining in the third.

West Virginia took a 35-31 lead with 7:45 remaining in the game after an 8-yard touchdown run by Cook, but Iowa State responded, grabbing a 38-35 lead with 6:03 left after a 63-yard touchdown run by Flora.