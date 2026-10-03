Ashton Daniels scores record 5 TDs as Florida State routs Virginia

Quarterback Ashton Daniels set a school record with five rushing touchdowns and Florida State stormed to a 38-7 victory against Virginia in Atlantic Coast Conference action on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla.

Daniels completed 12 of 19 passes for 183 yards and one interception and rushed 17 times for a career-best 136 yards in a dominant day for the Seminoles (3-2, 1-1 ACC). His scoring runs of 1, 3, 4, 6 and 81 yards broke the mark of four shared by Greg Allen, Antone Smith, Dalvin Cook and Cam Akers.

Florida State's defense racked up 10 sacks and forced seven punts while holding the Cavaliers (3-2, 1-1) to a season-low 205 yards and a combined 3 of 19 conversions on third and fourth down.

Beau Pribula completed 14 of 32 passes for 168 yards and a TD for the Cavaliers, who had won the last two meetings against the Seminoles (2019 and 2025).

Daniels expanded the lead to 31-7 in the third quarter with his third and fourth rushing TDs of the game. He took one in from 6 yards out midway through the period before busting loose for a highlight-reel, 81-yard scamper.

Daniels' record-breaking 1-yard TD plunge came with 3:41 left in the game.

The Seminoles improved to 10-1 all-time against the Cavaliers at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Virginia threw the first punch, grabbing a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on Pribula's 13-yard TD pass to Da'Shawn Martin.

After punting on all three drives in the first quarter, the Seminoles woke up. They gained 218 of their 464 total yards in the second quarter and surged ahead 17-7 with Daniels' first two TD runs and a 44-yard field goal from Gabe Panikowski.

Daniels' 4-yard keeper early in the second quarter capped a 98-yard drive that featured a 48-yard catch-and-run by Quintrevion Wisner. A 31-yard punt return by Jasen Lopez helped to set up Daniels' 3-yard scoring run with 5:58 left before halftime.