Barstool's Dave Portnoy blames Ohio State, Ryan Day for 'Big Noon Kickoff' exit

Barstool Sports and Dave Portnoy will no longer appear on Fox Sports' "Big Noon Kickoff," according to The Athletic.

Per the report, Portnoy blamed Ohio State and coach Ryan Day for the decision.

"Ohio State has relentlessly complained to Fox," Portnoy said.

He added that Ohio State threatened to withhold access to Fox Sports personnel if Portnoy remained on the show.

"The juice wasn't worth the squeeze," he added. "(Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks) and I have a good relationship."

Moving forward, the program will feature only the main desk consisting of Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, Mark Ingram II and host Rob Stone.