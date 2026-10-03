Bucs elevate Easton Stick to be backup QB vs. Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers elevated Easton Stick off the practice squad Saturday to be their backup quarterback for Sunday's home game against the Green Bay Packers.

Stick will serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Jalon Daniels, an undrafted rookie from Kansas making his first career start. Regular starter Baker Mayfield is sidelined with a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand.

Stick, 31, was signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad on Sept. 1. He has played in six NFL games, all for the Los Angeles Chargers, and passed for 1,133 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Stick went 0-4 as a starter for the Chargers in 2023 when Justin Herbert was injured. He was with the Chargers from 2019-24 and was a member of the Atlanta Falcons in 2025.

Tampa Bay signed veteran Brett Rypien to its practice squad on Wednesday to give the club another option while Mayfield is sidelined. Mayfield is expected to miss three games.

Rypien, 30, has played in 11 NFL games (four starts) with the Denver Broncos (2020-22), Los Angeles Rams (2023) and Cincinnati Bengals (2025). He has completed 58.3% of his passes for 950 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The Buccaneers also elevated linebacker Caden Fordham from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for Sunday's game. It would be the rookie's first career game if he makes it on the field.