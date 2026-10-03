CJ Bailey keeps NC State steady in win over sloppy Louisville

CJ Bailey threw for a career-best 373 yards and two scores for North Carolina State, which avoided a fourth-quarter letdown to beat Louisville 31-28 Saturday in Raleigh, N.C.

In a game where both teams made mistakes, the host Wolfpack (3-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) turned three fumbles lost by the Cardinals (2-3, 1-2) into 18 points. They needed all of those as they nearly squandered a 14-point lead in the second half.

The most consequential fumble was a Keyjuan Brown giveaway at the Wolfpack 18, forced by Harvey Dyson III, with 9:39 left in regulation on a 44-yard run for the Louisville tailback in a tied game.

Bailey then led his team on a 10-play, 76-yard drive that ended with a 28-yard go-ahead field goal by Kanoah Vinesett with 5:30 remaining.

After NC State forced a three-and-out, Bailey, who completed 24 of 40 passes, converted a 9-yard pass on a third-and-7 at the Louisville 36 with 2:44 remaining to retain possession and help run out the clock.

The Wolfpack converted 9 of 17 third downs and amassed 493 yards.

The Wolfpack led 28-21 to start the fourth quarter, and on a third-and-3 at the Louisville 8, Bailey threw an interception that Kaleb Beasley caught one-handed in the end zone with 13:01 left.

Two plays later, Isaac Brown's 70-yard rushing touchdown tied the game, and the Cardinals defense forced a three-and-out on the ensuing drive, giving the offense a chance to put Louisville ahead for the first time.

Isaac Brown ran nine times for 125 yards and the score to lead a Louisville rushing attack that totaled 231 yards.

Lincoln Kienholz completed 21 of 30 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns for the Cardinals, but the quarterback also had a costly third-quarter fumble at his team's 42 that led to a Will Wilson 1-yard run that gave NC State a 14-point lead with 3:50 left in the third.

Tre Richardson caught eight Kienholz passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.