Colts downgrade WR Keenan Allen to out vs. Commanders (NFL)

Mykal McEldowney

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen watches from the sidelines at a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 19.

NFL

Colts downgrade WR Keenan Allen to out vs. Commanders

By Field Level Media

Oct 3, 20265 hours ago

The Indianapolis Colts ruled out Keenan Allen for Sunday's game in London against the Washington Commanders and elevated fellow wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine from the practice squad.

Allen, 34, was downgraded from questionable as he nurses a groin injury.

He has 13 catches for 100 yards and a touchdown this season for the Colts (1-2) after signing a one-year contract on Aug. 18.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection, Allen has 1,068 career receptions for 12,151 receiving yards and 71 touchdowns in 174 games with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2013-23, 2025), Chicago Bears (2024) and Colts.

Westbrook-Ikhine, 29, also was elevated from the practice squad to play in last Sunday's 19-17 victory over the Houston Texans.

He joins Josh Downs, Laquon Treadwell, Deion Burks, Anthony Gould, Ashton Dulin and Darius Slayton as receivers available to play versus the Commanders (1-2).

--Field Level Media

Show Comments
Loading...
Loading...