Donald Trump says he will attend Georgia-Alabama game

President Donald J. Trump said he plans to return to Bryant-Denny Stadium next Saturday to attend Alabama's game against Georgia.

Trump revealed his plan to visit Tuscaloosa while speaking at the Mitchell Center on the campus of South Alabama in Mobile.

"We love Alabama," Trump said. "In fact, we love it so much I'll be here again next Saturday to watch a football game between Georgia and Alabama.

"They say it's gonna be a good game. I would think so. Let's see, one is rated No. 2 (Georgia), and one is rated No. 7 (Alabama), but that doesn't matter too much at this stage."

Trump is no stranger to this rivalry, as he attended the Crimson Tide's 41-34 win over the Bulldogs in a suite at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 28, 2024.

Trump's announcement comes one week after he attended the Texas-Tennessee game in Knoxville, Tenn.